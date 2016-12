LA Times and Arts Alive film critic Kenneth Turan tells us 2016 was a particularly strong year for film. Listen to the December 17th edition of Arts Alive to hear how these films ended up on his “best of the year” list:

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

OJ: Made in America

I Am Not Your Negro

Thirteenth

Loving

Midnight Special

Neruda

Jackie

Arrival

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

