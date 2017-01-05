As the holidays settle into the new year, here are some suggestions for starting off your 2017 with lots of music.

January 28 – February 19

LA Opera presents Mozart’s comedy The Abduction from the Seraglio. Music Director James Conlon conducts “Orient Express” with staging by director James Robinson. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles.

One Performance: January 14, 8PM

Jacaranda presents American Berserk a celebration of John Adams and his 70th birthday. The music traces Adams musical roots. CSUN Valley Performing Arts Center, Northridge.

January 21 – March 5

The KOAN Unit presents five seldom seen darkly humorous short plays by Samuel Beckett in Beckett. Odyssey Theater, Los Angeles.

January 22 & January 28

Long Beach Opera (LBO) opens its 2017 season with Henry Purcell’s The Fairy Queen. The setting has been updated to a Las Vegas nightclub in a contemporary adaptation by Culture Clash and LBO’s Artistic and General Director Andreas Mitisek and features Purcell’s magical music with Musica Angelica. The Beverly O’Neill Theatre, Long Beach.

February 10 – February 25

World premiere of Debussy: His Letters and His Music. Performed by Julia Migenes. Odyssey Theater, Los Angeles.

