Today is the first day of spring and throughout Southern California interesting arts events are blooming. Here are just a few:

Colburn Celebrity Recitals brings Night and Dreams: A Schubert & Beckett Recital to Walt Disney Concert Hall on March 21 at 8 PM. Ryan McKinny is the featured bass-baritone and Yuval Sharon the director for a performance of Schubert songs and short plays by Samuel Beckett.

Jacaranda presents Transcendental Call with pianist Steven Vanhauwaert and French horn virtuoso Allen Fogle on March 25, 8 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica. On the program: Oliver Messiaen’s Interstellar Call and Franz Liszt’s Transcendental Etudes.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale celebrates John Adams’ 70th birthday with a performance of Stravinsky’s Les Noces and choruses from five Adams operas on Sunday, March 26, 7 PM at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The Ahmanson Theater presents Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Into the Woods from April 4 to May 14.

The Athena Cats, a collective of Southern California female playwrights and directors, presents The Athena Cats New Works Festival, staged readings of new 10-minute plays written and directed by women on April 8 at 11 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM. The Festival takes place at the City Garage Theatre at the Bergamot Station Arts Center.

The Wallis presents a trio of piano concerts with Jean-Yves Thibaudet on March 29, Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-Andre Hamelin on April 26, and Benjamin Grosvenor on April 30. All performances start at 8 PM.

Leave a Comment