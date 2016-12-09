305
Gail Eichenthal Interviewing Gael García Bernal. Photo by Rose Campion.

The third season of the surprise classical smash hit Mozart in the Jungle launches tonight, streaming on Amazon Prime. Golden Globe-winning Gael García Bernal plays the Dudamel-esque conductor Rodrigo, who has alighted in Venice, Italy to coax a legendary opera diva, played by Monica Bellucci, out of retirement. Bellucci’s voice is dubbed by a brilliant young opera diva well-known to L.A. audiences, soprano Ana-Maria Martinez, who has worked closely for years with Placido Domingo.

Gail Eichenthal Interviewing Bernadette Peters. Photo by Rose Campion.

Meanwhile, the lockout at Rodrigo’s New York Symphony continues, and Gloria, the Deborah Borda-esque President, played by Bernadette Peters, is reduced to mounting bubble shows to rent out the hall. While Rodrigo conquers Italy, will Gloria deepen her relationship with Malcom McDowell’s Thomas, the scowling displaced former conductor of the orchestra? Will Thomas’s new electronic music career strike sparks?

The Cast and Crew of Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle”. Photo by Rose Campion.

KUSC intern Rose Campion at the Premiere of Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle”. Photo by Gail Eichenthal.

I did get a sneak preview last week at the Grove premiere, but alas, I am sworn to secrecy. Here’s some deep background, though, from stars Bernadette Peters and Malcolm McDowell, both pinned down by your intrepid investigative classical reporter on the red carpet.

 

 

Mozart in the Jungle is hardly actor Malcom McDowell’s first foray into the classical world. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony permeates one of his most memorable early screen performances, that of Alex, the classical music-loving thug at the center of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange.

 

 

 

Gail Eichenthal is Chief Engagement Officer and part of the senior management team for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes to KUSC’s arts magazine program, Arts Alive, which she created in 2006. As an on-air host, she’s heard Sundays 4-6pm on KUSC.

A graduate of UCLA in music and English, Gail began her association with KUSC as Abram Chasins Intern in 1976, joining the staff the following year as a programming assistant, on-air host, and documentary producer. She began her 20-year association with the LA Philharmonic in 1978, becoming the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of a major American orchestra. She also served as the on-air co-host along with Gene Parrish for LA Opera’s inaugural production, Otello, on Oct 7, 1986.

From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into broadcast news and was a staff reporter and news anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station in Los Angeles. At KNX, she picked up 13 Golden Mikes, the Bill Stout Enterprise Award, Associated Press awards, and other regional and national honors.

As a print journalist, Gail has written for the LA Times Calendar, LA Times Sunday Magazine, and Symphony Magazine. She’s also a regular contributor to the KUSC Arts Alive blog.

Gail is a proud member of the USC Thornton Board of Councilors and a director of the Colburn Foundation.