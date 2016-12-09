

Gail Eichenthal Interviewing Gael García Bernal. Photo by Rose Campion.

The third season of the surprise classical smash hit Mozart in the Jungle launches tonight, streaming on Amazon Prime. Golden Globe-winning Gael García Bernal plays the Dudamel-esque conductor Rodrigo, who has alighted in Venice, Italy to coax a legendary opera diva, played by Monica Bellucci, out of retirement. Bellucci’s voice is dubbed by a brilliant young opera diva well-known to L.A. audiences, soprano Ana-Maria Martinez, who has worked closely for years with Placido Domingo.



Gail Eichenthal Interviewing Bernadette Peters. Photo by Rose Campion.

Meanwhile, the lockout at Rodrigo’s New York Symphony continues, and Gloria, the Deborah Borda-esque President, played by Bernadette Peters, is reduced to mounting bubble shows to rent out the hall. While Rodrigo conquers Italy, will Gloria deepen her relationship with Malcom McDowell’s Thomas, the scowling displaced former conductor of the orchestra? Will Thomas’s new electronic music career strike sparks?



The Cast and Crew of Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle”. Photo by Rose Campion.



KUSC intern Rose Campion at the Premiere of Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle”. Photo by Gail Eichenthal.

I did get a sneak preview last week at the Grove premiere, but alas, I am sworn to secrecy. Here’s some deep background, though, from stars Bernadette Peters and Malcolm McDowell, both pinned down by your intrepid investigative classical reporter on the red carpet.

Mozart in the Jungle is hardly actor Malcom McDowell’s first foray into the classical world. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony permeates one of his most memorable early screen performances, that of Alex, the classical music-loving thug at the center of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange.

