FIDM spokesman Nick Verreos says that costume designers are there to make you believe. There’s a lot to believe in at FIDM Museum and Galleries’ 25th annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design. It’s an annual LA tradition that brings many of the year’s most fascinating costumes into public view. Verreos gave us a tour of some of the highlights of this year’s exhibit. Listen to our interview with Nick Verreos below.

Nick Verreos, FIDM Spokesman, in front of costumes from La La Land. Costume Designer Mary Zophres. She is up for an Oscar. Photo by Susie Goodman.

Mary Zophres is nominated for an Academy Award in Costume Design for La La Land. Here she is talking about how the movie’s creative team landed on the movie’s retro, technicolor look. Listen to our interview with Mary Zophres below.

Mary Zophres, Costume Designer, for “La La Land”. Photo by Susie Goodman.

Kubo and the Two Strings is a stop motion epic up for best Animated Feature Film and best Visual Effects. Deborah Cook created tiny, elaborate costumes for the puppets in the movie. Here she talks about making little clothes for the big screen. Listen to our interview with Deborah Cook below.

Deborah Cook is the Costume Designer for Kubo and the Two Strings which is nominated for 2 Oscars including Best Animated Feature Film. Photo by Susie Goodman.

See more photos from the collection below:

Costumes worn by Brad Pitt & Marion Cotillard from the film Allied. Costume Designer Joanna Johnston. She is up for an Oscar. Photo by Susie Goodman.

Costumes from Florence Foster Jenkins worn by Meryl Streep & Hugh Grant. Costume Designer Consolata Boyle. She is up for an Oscar. Photo by Susie Goodman.

Sharen Davis the Costume Designer for Fences. The film has 4 nominations including Best Picture. Photo by Susie Goodman.

Costumes from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Costume Designer Colleen Atwood. She is up for an Oscar. Photo by Susie Goodman.

