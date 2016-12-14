Throughout Southern California, performing arts ensembles are getting ready for their own seasonal celebrations. Here are seven from around our region that are sure to delight.

A Noise Within

Presents for the 5th year on their 25th Anniversary Season

“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens

Co-directed by Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez Elliott

December 2-23

3352 East Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena

Long Beach Ballet

Presents “The Nutcracker ”

With a full symphony orchestra, cast over 200, on stage pyrotechnics, and a live horse and flying sleigh. Wow.

December 10-18

Long Beach Terrace Theatre

300 East Ocean Blvd

Long Beach

National Children’s Chorus

Presents “Peace”

A Celebration of the Season

At Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

December 17

555 West Temple St.

Los Angeles

The Pasadena Playhouse

Presents “A Cinderella Christmas ”

By Kris Lythgoe

Directed by Bonnie Lythgoe

Featuring comedy, magic, dancers and Cinderella set to contemporary music. Fun for all ages.

Runs through January 8

39 S. El Molina

Pasadena

Lula Washington Dance Theatre’s Kwanzaa!

Performed by dancers, drummers, and students with the Lula Washington Dance Theatre Company and School/Studio

December 28 – 31

Lula Washington Dance Theatre

3773 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles

Eight Days of Dancing Dreidels

Dancing dreidels spin to a klezmer interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s beloved score in The MeshugaNutcracker! Brimming with Chanukah traditions, the familiar Nutcracker tunes are the framework for this musical taking a warm and whimsical look at Chanukah lore through songs and dances (those dreidels, leaping latkes and citizens from Chelm, a fictional town of fools). In keeping with the holiday, performances extend for eight nights and include the lighting of a life-size human menorah, the singing of the Chanukah blessings, and a sing-along of Chanukah songs. The New Year’s Eve show boasts a post-performance meet and greet with sparkling cider, desserts, and a near-to-midnight toast.

Gindi Auditorium at the American Jewish University

15600 Mulholland Dr.

Brentwood

December 20 – January 2

57th Annual Free L. A. County Holiday Celebration

See the seasonal music and dance spectacular for free on December 24th, 3pm-6pm at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, or watch it live on PBS SoCal KOCE December 24th from 3PM – 6PM and again on the 24th from 9PM-midnight, plus December 25th at noon.

Holiday Celebration favorites returning to the show, like Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company; the Harmonic Bronze Handbell Ensemble; the Palmdale High School Choral Union and Sunday Night Singers; and the Southern California Brass Consortium, a 26-member brass ensemble from California State University of Long Beach.

New to the show are the Grammy-nominated ragtime, Dixieland blues and early swing band California Feetwarmers; Cuba L.A. performing Latin jazz renditions of holiday standards; Filipino dance company Kayamanan Ng Lahi; the 32-member Los Angeles Chamber Choir; QVLN (Q-Violin) described as “Brazil meets Jimi Hendrix on an electric violin” and more.

