Throughout Southern California, performing arts ensembles are getting ready for their own seasonal celebrations. Here are seven from around our region that are sure to delight.
A Noise Within
Presents for the 5th year on their 25th Anniversary Season
“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens
Co-directed by Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez Elliott
December 2-23
3352 East Foothill Blvd.
Pasadena
Long Beach Ballet
Presents “The Nutcracker ”
With a full symphony orchestra, cast over 200, on stage pyrotechnics, and a live horse and flying sleigh. Wow.
December 10-18
Long Beach Terrace Theatre
300 East Ocean Blvd
Long Beach
National Children’s Chorus
Presents “Peace”
A Celebration of the Season
At Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
December 17
555 West Temple St.
Los Angeles
The Pasadena Playhouse
Presents “A Cinderella Christmas ”
By Kris Lythgoe
Directed by Bonnie Lythgoe
Featuring comedy, magic, dancers and Cinderella set to contemporary music. Fun for all ages.
Runs through January 8
39 S. El Molina
Pasadena
Lula Washington Dance Theatre’s Kwanzaa!
Performed by dancers, drummers, and students with the Lula Washington Dance Theatre Company and School/Studio
December 28 – 31
Lula Washington Dance Theatre
3773 Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles
Eight Days of Dancing Dreidels
Dancing dreidels spin to a klezmer interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s beloved score in The MeshugaNutcracker! Brimming with Chanukah traditions, the familiar Nutcracker tunes are the framework for this musical taking a warm and whimsical look at Chanukah lore through songs and dances (those dreidels, leaping latkes and citizens from Chelm, a fictional town of fools). In keeping with the holiday, performances extend for eight nights and include the lighting of a life-size human menorah, the singing of the Chanukah blessings, and a sing-along of Chanukah songs. The New Year’s Eve show boasts a post-performance meet and greet with sparkling cider, desserts, and a near-to-midnight toast.
Gindi Auditorium at the American Jewish University
15600 Mulholland Dr.
Brentwood
December 20 – January 2
57th Annual Free L. A. County Holiday Celebration
See the seasonal music and dance spectacular for free on December 24th, 3pm-6pm at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, or watch it live on PBS SoCal KOCE December 24th from 3PM – 6PM and again on the 24th from 9PM-midnight, plus December 25th at noon.
Holiday Celebration favorites returning to the show, like Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company; the Harmonic Bronze Handbell Ensemble; the Palmdale High School Choral Union and Sunday Night Singers; and the Southern California Brass Consortium, a 26-member brass ensemble from California State University of Long Beach.
New to the show are the Grammy-nominated ragtime, Dixieland blues and early swing band California Feetwarmers; Cuba L.A. performing Latin jazz renditions of holiday standards; Filipino dance company Kayamanan Ng Lahi; the 32-member Los Angeles Chamber Choir; QVLN (Q-Violin) described as “Brazil meets Jimi Hendrix on an electric violin” and more.