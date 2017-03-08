Photo by Lois Greenfield

Carolyn Lucas is the Associate Artistic Director of the Trisha Brown Dance Company. She’s been with the company for 33 years, and now she’s in LA with some of Brown’s longtime dancers for a series of performances throughout the city in celebration of Trisha Brown’s body of work. It’s part of a collaborate effort called Trisha Brown Dance Company: In Plain Site headed by CAP UCLA alongside The Broad Museum, the J. Paul Getty Museum, LACO and Hauser Wirth & Schimmel. There are free, site-specific performances Friday at the Getty, Saturday at LACMA, and Sunday at Hauser Wirth & Schimmel. Click here for times and information.

Photos by Susie Goodman

Listen below to my conversation with Lucas about Trisha Brown Dance Company: In Plain Site and how the company paired performances with locations.

