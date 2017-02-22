Do you have a previously well-loved instrument that no longer gets the attention it deserves? ‘Play it forward’ with the KUSC Instrument Drive March 8th through the 19th.
We’re celebrating Music in Our Schools Month by partnering with The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation to round up those lonely instruments resting in your closet or garage, and put them in the hands of deserving kids who will truly enjoy bringing the music back to life. We have drop off times and locations throughout the Southern California region, from San Diego to LA to Pasadena to Santa Barbara. Check out all our locations below. Thanks for helping our kids experience the joy of music-making with your generous donation to the KUSC instrument drive!
How You Can Help
Your unused instrument can make a world of difference to a child. Please bring your instruments to one of the drop-off locations listed below during the KUSC Instrument Drive. To learn more about how The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation helps support and develop music education programs, click here.
List of Drop Off Locations
Agoura Hills
Nick Rail Music
5023 Kanan Rd.
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Phone: 818.991.3750
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-7pm | Sat 10am-5pm
Burbank
Bertrand’s Band & Orchestra
2618 W. Burbank Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91505
Phone: 818.848.9665
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm | Sun 10am-4pm
Mission Viejo
Bertrand’s Music
23851 Via Fabricante #202
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Phone: 949.455.4163
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-6pm | Sat 10am-5pm
Pasadena
Bertrand’s Music
145 Vista Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91107
Phone: 626.793.4730
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm | Sat 10am-5pm | Sun 1pm-5pm
Pasadena
Jones Coffee Roasters
693 S. Raymond Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91105
Phone: 624.564-9291
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 6:30am-6pm | Sat-Sun 7:30am-5pm
San Bernardino
Bertrand’s Music
910 E. Highland Ave.
San Bernardino, CA 92404
Phone: 909.886.5338
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm | Sat 10am-5pm
San Diego
Bertrand’s Music
9906 Carmel Mountain Road
San Diego, CA 92129
Phone: 888.780.1812
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-7pm | Sat 10am-5pm | Sun 12pm-4pm
Santa Ana
Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA)
1010 North Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Phone: 714.560.0900 ext. 6974
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30am-11am, 12:15pm-1:15pm, 2:30pm-3:30pm
Santa Barbara
Nick Rail Music
2801 De La Vina St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Phone: 805.569.5353
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-7pm | Sat 10am-5pm
Santa Monica
McCabe’s Guitar Shop
3101 Pico Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Phone: 310.828.4497
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-5pm | Sat 11am-5pm
Studio City
The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation
4370 Tujunga Ave., Suite 330
Studio City, CA 91604
Phone: 818.762.4328
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 9am-4pm | Sat 10am–4pm
Valencia
Nick Rail Music
Granary Square
25868 McBean Pkwy.
Valencia, CA 91355
Phone: 661.288.2345
Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-7pm | Sat 10am-5pm
Map of Drop Off Locations
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What sort of instruments are you accepting?
A: We’re happy to accept almost any gently used instrument from acoustic guitars to xylophones.
Q: Are there any instruments you aren’t accepting?
A: Unfortunately, we are currently unable to accept pianos, organs and other large instruments that cannot be carried by hand. We also cannot accept recorders at this time.
Q: Where can I drop off my instrument?
A: Please take a look at our drop off locations above to find what is closest to you.
Q: Is my donation tax-deductible?
A: It sure is! We’ll have copies of instrument donation tax forms at each drop off location.
Q: What’s The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation?
A: The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation was inspired by the beloved film Mr. Holland’s Opus, starring Richard Dreyfus in the title role. It’s the story of the profound effect a dedicated music teacher had on generations of students. The film’s composer, the late Michael Kamen, started the foundation in 1996 as his commitment to the future of music education. The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation keeps music alive in our schools by donating musical instruments to under-funded music programs nationwide, giving economically-disadvantaged youth access to the many benefits of music education, helping them to be successful students, and inspiring creativity and expression through playing music. You can learn more about them and their mission here.
Still Have Questions?
Have any questions? Please feel free to call (213) 225-7400 or email us here.