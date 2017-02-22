Do you have a previously well-loved instrument that no longer gets the attention it deserves? ‘Play it forward’ with the KUSC Instrument Drive March 8th through the 19th.

We’re celebrating Music in Our Schools Month by partnering with The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation to round up those lonely instruments resting in your closet or garage, and put them in the hands of deserving kids who will truly enjoy bringing the music back to life. We have drop off times and locations throughout the Southern California region, from San Diego to LA to Pasadena to Santa Barbara. Check out all our locations below. Thanks for helping our kids experience the joy of music-making with your generous donation to the KUSC instrument drive!

How You Can Help

Your unused instrument can make a world of difference to a child. Please bring your instruments to one of the drop-off locations listed below during the KUSC Instrument Drive. To learn more about how The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation helps support and develop music education programs, click here.

List of Drop Off Locations

Agoura Hills

Nick Rail Music

5023 Kanan Rd.

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Phone: 818.991.3750

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-7pm | Sat 10am-5pm

Burbank

Bertrand’s Band & Orchestra

2618 W. Burbank Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: 818.848.9665

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm | Sun 10am-4pm

Mission Viejo

Bertrand’s Music

23851 Via Fabricante #202

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Phone: 949.455.4163

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-6pm | Sat 10am-5pm

Pasadena

Bertrand’s Music

145 Vista Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91107

Phone: 626.793.4730

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm | Sat 10am-5pm | Sun 1pm-5pm

Pasadena

Jones Coffee Roasters

693 S. Raymond Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91105

Phone: 624.564-9291

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 6:30am-6pm | Sat-Sun 7:30am-5pm

San Bernardino

Bertrand’s Music

910 E. Highland Ave.

San Bernardino, CA 92404

Phone: 909.886.5338

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm | Sat 10am-5pm

San Diego

Bertrand’s Music

9906 Carmel Mountain Road

San Diego, CA 92129

Phone: 888.780.1812

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-7pm | Sat 10am-5pm | Sun 12pm-4pm

Santa Ana

Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA)

1010 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Phone: 714.560.0900 ext. 6974

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30am-11am, 12:15pm-1:15pm, 2:30pm-3:30pm

Santa Barbara

Nick Rail Music

2801 De La Vina St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Phone: 805.569.5353

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-7pm | Sat 10am-5pm

Santa Monica

McCabe’s Guitar Shop

3101 Pico Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Phone: 310.828.4497

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-5pm | Sat 11am-5pm

Studio City

The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation

4370 Tujunga Ave., Suite 330

Studio City, CA 91604

Phone: 818.762.4328

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 9am-4pm | Sat 10am–4pm

Valencia

Nick Rail Music

Granary Square

25868 McBean Pkwy.

Valencia, CA 91355

Phone: 661.288.2345

Drop Off Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-7pm | Sat 10am-5pm

Map of Drop Off Locations

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What sort of instruments are you accepting?

A: We’re happy to accept almost any gently used instrument from acoustic guitars to xylophones.

Q: Are there any instruments you aren’t accepting?

A: Unfortunately, we are currently unable to accept pianos, organs and other large instruments that cannot be carried by hand. We also cannot accept recorders at this time.

Q: Where can I drop off my instrument?

A: Please take a look at our drop off locations above to find what is closest to you.

Q: Is my donation tax-deductible?

A: It sure is! We’ll have copies of instrument donation tax forms at each drop off location.

Q: What’s The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation?

A: The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation was inspired by the beloved film Mr. Holland’s Opus, starring Richard Dreyfus in the title role. It’s the story of the profound effect a dedicated music teacher had on generations of students. The film’s composer, the late Michael Kamen, started the foundation in 1996 as his commitment to the future of music education. The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation keeps music alive in our schools by donating musical instruments to under-funded music programs nationwide, giving economically-disadvantaged youth access to the many benefits of music education, helping them to be successful students, and inspiring creativity and expression through playing music. You can learn more about them and their mission here.

Still Have Questions?

Have any questions? Please feel free to call (213) 225-7400 or email us here.