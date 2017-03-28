Photo by Alan Chapman

Join us and your fellow listeners for the first KUSC Kids Discovery Day at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County on Sunday, April 9, 10a-3p! There’ll be activities all day including live performances, interactive musical games designed just for kids, and a live broadcast featuring KUSC’s Alan Chapman, Brian Lauritzen, and John Van Driel from 9a-1p. Plus, kids get in free and adults receive a discount just by mentioning KUSC! Find out more about KUSC’s Kids Discovery Day below!

There’ll be fun and games for the whole family including an instrument petting zoo, an instrument repair showcase, arts and crafts with LA Opera, ukulele lessons, guitar anatomy class, and more! Plus, we’ll unveil Moodles, a brand new app designed by KUSC that enables kids to create, record and share their own original tunes on a mobile device.

Don’t miss live musical performances all day featuring LA Opera artists, musicians from the USC Thornton School of Music’s Community Engagement Programs, the LAMusArt Choir, the Colburn School Jumpstart Wind Ensemble, singer-songwriter Heidi Swedberg and friends, and a string quartet featuring talented kids from the Inner City Youth Orchestra of LA and seasoned pros from the LA Chamber Orchestra!

Don’t forget! When you mention KUSC, kids under 18 get in for free and adults receive $2 off admission. You can reserve your tickets now and skip the line – or mention KUSC when picking up tickets at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Box Office on April 9th. We’ll see you there!