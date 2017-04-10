Photo by Alan Chapman

Many of you joined us for the first KUSC Kids Discovery Day at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County on Sunday, April 9, 10a-3p! There were activities all day including live performances, interactive musical games designed just for kids, and a live broadcast featuring KUSC’s Alan Chapman, Brian Lauritzen, and John Van Driel from 9a-1p. Plus, kids got in free and adults received a discount just by mentioning KUSC! In case you missed it, or just want to relive the fun, here are some photos below.

All photos below by John Scheele and Wendy Cutler

Hosts John Van Driel, Brian Lauritzen, and Alan Chapman (left to right) broadcasting live

Kids learning the ropes at the Instrument Petting Zoo

Singer-songwriter Heidi Swedberg and friends entertain and educate the crowd

Rehearsal and a wonderful performance by the Colburn School Jumpstart Wind Ensemble

KUSC’s Gail Eichenthal introducing string quartet made up of students from the Inner City Youth Orchestra of L.A. and principal members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

Brian plays kazoo at KUSC Kids Discovery Day. Dinosaurs run for cover.

A Performance from LA Opera’s Lisa Eden with Nino Sanikidze at the piano