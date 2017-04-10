Photo by Alan Chapman
Many of you joined us for the first KUSC Kids Discovery Day at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County on Sunday, April 9, 10a-3p! There were activities all day including live performances, interactive musical games designed just for kids, and a live broadcast featuring KUSC’s Alan Chapman, Brian Lauritzen, and John Van Driel from 9a-1p. Plus, kids got in free and adults received a discount just by mentioning KUSC! In case you missed it, or just want to relive the fun, here are some photos below.
All photos below by John Scheele and Wendy Cutler
Hosts John Van Driel, Brian Lauritzen, and Alan Chapman (left to right) broadcasting live
Kids learning the ropes at the Instrument Petting Zoo
Singer-songwriter Heidi Swedberg and friends entertain and educate the crowd
Rehearsal and a wonderful performance by the Colburn School Jumpstart Wind Ensemble
KUSC’s Gail Eichenthal introducing string quartet made up of students from the Inner City Youth Orchestra of L.A. and principal members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
Brian plays kazoo at KUSC Kids Discovery Day. Dinosaurs run for cover.
A Performance from LA Opera’s Lisa Eden with Nino Sanikidze at the piano