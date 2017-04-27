It breaks my heart to hear of classical music fans who shy away from attending live concerts for fear of committing a classical faux-pas, such as clapping between movements of a symphony or concerto. Who cares? Enjoy yourself. However, true confession: in my youth, as a supercilious UCLA music student, I was that snob who glared at you for clapping, even after the third movement of Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique, a march which seems to scream for applause.   No longer.

Here is the 3rd movement of the Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6, the Pathetique, with applause following the climactic finale, even in the enlightened music capital of Paris. How can you not applaud here?

I grew more open-minded over years of concert-going, looking in vain for audience members under the age of 57. The dramatic turning point for me was Gustavo Dudamel’s specular—and free– Hollywood Bowl concert October 3, 2009, entitled ¡Bienvenido Gustavo!

As KUSC’s roving reporter on the scene that night, I spoke with countless young people, first timers at the Bowl who flocked to the sold-out concert for one reason alone: “Gustavo!” You bet your bassoon they clapped after each movement of the Beethoven 9th. I began clapping uproariously, too. “You want new audiences?” I yelled silently to myself. Encourage their passion for this music!”

The modern etiquette of sitting on your hands would have horrified Mozart, Beethoven, Donizetti: they all expected their music to be applauded after climactic movements, arias, choruses. The ritual of withholding applause between movements seems to have begun with the mid-19th-century German tradition, and, according to music historian Philip Gossett, that ultimate musical egomaniac Richard Wagner “extended the notion that these works were sacred and deserving of reverence…therefore you could not applaud between movements.”

Well, as far as I’m concerned, clap away. Most musicians enjoy the attention, unless it’s a quiet, poignant moment, which brings me, I must confess, to an enduring pet peeve: the guy (sorry, it’s a guy) who yells Bravo the split second the music is over, even at the otherworldly closing measures of Mahler’s 9th Symphony. He’s showing off that he knows the piece and at the same time destroying a moment of unutterable beauty for the rest of the audience.

Here’s the gripping finale of Mahler’s 9th Symphony. The music ends at about 26:43. This audience allows a precious 20 seconds of silence before they begin applauding. What a gift, yes? It was a performance marking the 100th anniversary of the death of Gustav Mahler. This orchestra, the Vienna Philharmonic, gave the world premiere of the piece in 1912.

The bottom line: Classical music needs new audiences, desperately. We can’t stand (or sit) on ceremony. But if there’s unearthly quiet in the concert hall? By all means, join in the silence!

Gail

Gail Eichenthal

Gail Eichenthal is Chief Engagement Officer and part of the senior management team for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes to KUSC’s arts magazine program, Arts Alive, which she created in 2006. As an on-air host, she’s heard Sundays 4-6pm on KUSC.

A graduate of UCLA in music and English, Gail began her association with KUSC as Abram Chasins Intern in 1976, joining the staff the following year as a programming assistant, on-air host, and documentary producer. She began her 20-year association with the LA Philharmonic in 1978, becoming the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of a major American orchestra. She also served as the on-air co-host along with Gene Parrish for LA Opera’s inaugural production, Otello, on Oct 7, 1986.

From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into broadcast news and was a staff reporter and news anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station in Los Angeles. At KNX, she picked up 13 Golden Mikes, the Bill Stout Enterprise Award, Associated Press awards, and other regional and national honors.

As a print journalist, Gail has written for the LA Times Calendar, LA Times Sunday Magazine, and Symphony Magazine. She’s also a regular contributor to the KUSC Arts Alive blog.

Gail is a proud member of the USC Thornton Board of Councilors and a director of the Colburn Foundation.