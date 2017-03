In honor of International Women’s Day, Bay Area pianist Lara Downes has launched a new project called “Just Like a Woman”, in which she pairs new music from women composers with the words of woman authors. “As an artist who works in both music and words, I want to create a space for women’s voices to come together in the expression of shared desires, dreams, and destinies.“

Check out the first installment, combining music by Rachel Grimes and poetry by Rita Dove:

