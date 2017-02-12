

Week of February 13th

Silence On Joue: Take 2

Angele Dubeau & La Pieta

Our Album of the Week features more movie music from the Canadian group, La Pieta. Silence, On Joue, #2 (Silence, We’re Playing, #2) is a 2-CD set of film music arranged for and performed by the all-female ensemble, led by the immensely talented violinist, Angele Dubeau. The perfect lead-in to next week’s KUSC at the Movies, the collection contains music by such familiar Hollywood names as James Horner, John Williams, Alexander Desplat, Alan Silvestri, John Barry, Maurice Jarre, and even Michael Jackson!