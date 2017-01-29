Week of January 30th

The Glass Effect

Lavinia Meijer

In honor of Philip Glass’s 80th birthday this week, we’re featuring a new recording of his Etudes for piano, as transcribed and performed by the young harpist, Lavinia Meijer. Meijer describes how she saw “amazement and pride in [Glass’] eyes” when she played the first 10 Etudes for him. Born in South Korea, Meijer was adopted by a Dutch family at the age of two. By nine, she had discovered the harp. Her career so far has been marked by a great devotion to the music contemporary composers.