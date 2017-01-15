Week of January 16th

Live: Beethoven, Enescu, Chopin

Charles Richard-Hamelin

The spotlight this week is on the second recording by the young Canadian pianist, Charles Richard-Hamelin. The 28-year-old is from Quebec and studied at McGill University. He was silver medalist and winner of the Krystian Zimerman award for best sonata at the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2015. Chopin’s music is featured on this new disc, along with two Rondos by Beethoven and a rarely-heard Suite by the Romanian composer, George Enescu.