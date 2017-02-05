Week of February 6th

2017 New Year’s Concert

Vienna Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

The annual New Year’s concert by the Vienna Philharmonic has been a tradition since 1939. Each year, a different world-class conductor is invited to lead the orchestra in this celebration of the music of the Strauss family (Johann not Richard) and other Viennese stand-outs. Gustavo Dudamel did the honors for the 2017 concert, recorded live in the flower-festooned Golden Hall of Vienna’s Musikverein. Happy New Year!