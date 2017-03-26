

Week of March 27th

Annelle K. Gregory, violin/Alexander Sinchuk, piano

Rachmaninoff: Complete Works and Transcriptions for Violin and Piano

We caught up with award-winning 21-year old violinist Annelle K. Gregory, currently a senior at USC, and she had this to say about her new Rachmaninoff recording:

Alexander and I met four years ago at USC when I was a freshman and he was in the Artist Diploma program. We were by chance assigned to play together and discovered that our playing styles matched perfectly. After recording our first CD in 2014, we were looking for new repertoire and I suggested that we do something by his favorite composer, Rachmaninoff. But I could only find one piece, his Op. 6, Deux Morceaux de Salon. However, I was so struck by the beauty of that piece that I became determined to find any and every work or transcription of Rachmaninoff for violin & piano, spending almost two years in research. That’s how this CD came to be 🙂