Week of January 23rd

Mozart in the Jungle: Season III Soundtrack

Sex, drugs, and classical music! That’s basically what it’s all about in the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle. Based on the book of that name by oboist Blair Tindall, Mozart in the Jungle is about the machinations and interpersonal tribulations of a major (unnamed) New York City orchestra, helmed by a charismatic South American conductor, (played by Gael Garcia Bernal). The show has blown away expectations with its continuing success. Season III features more classical favorites, performed by some of our biggest stars, eg. Joshua Bell and Yo-Yo Ma