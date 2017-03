Week of March 6th

Johann Sebastian Bach

Rafal Blechacz, piano

31-year-old Polish pianist Rafal Blechacz has been described by the Washington Post as “a musician in service to Bach’s music, searching its depths, exploring its meaning and probing its possibilities.” In his first album devoted to Bach, Blechacz draws on his early experience playing the organ for distinctive interpretations of Partitas, Duets, the Italian Concerto, and more.