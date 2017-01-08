Week of January 9th

Melody’s Mostly Musical Day

Jenny Lin

Spend a Musical Day with little Melody and Taiwanese-American pianist Jenny Lin. In “Melody’s Mostly Musical Day”, Lin has put together an album of short, charming pieces for children, that illustrate a day in the life of the imaginary little girl, Melody. There are favorites from Lin’s own childhood, including selections by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Poulenc, and others. There are also some contemporary surprises that kids are sure to respond to, like Bumble Boogie, Walking the Dog, and even Spaghetti!