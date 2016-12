Week of December 12th

Christmas Songbook

The King’s Singers

The renowned a cappella singing group, The King’s Singers, has released a new album for Christmas featuring 16 holiday favorites in sparkling new arrangements, written especially for the group. Christmas Songbook includes traditional carols like Silent Night and The First Nowell, as well as modern Christmas hits like Santa Claus is Coming to Town and even something called Frosty vs. Rudolph!