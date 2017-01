Week of January 2nd

Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas

Fazil Say

With his extraordinary pianistic talents, Turkish pianist Fazil Say has been touching audiences and critics alike for more than twenty-five years. He is a pianist, composer and director known throughout Europe, Asia and the US. On this recording, he returns to a composer with whom he has a unique affinity, Mozart. The 6-CD set contains the complete Piano Sonatas of Mozart.