

Week of April 17th

Daniel Hope

For Seasons

Violinist Daniel Hope’s new release For Seasons, (and yes, that’s the correct spelling), includes his first-ever recording of the perennial favorite, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, together with a dozen other works inspired by the seasons of the year. In a program that spans everything from Bach and Rameau to Aphex Twin, Chilly Gonzales, and Max Richter, Hope realizes an idea he formulated years ago; to explore the artistic resonances of the seasons in music.