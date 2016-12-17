Arts Alive is KUSC’s weekly conversation about the creative communities of Southern California. We bring you interviews with musicians, writers, artists, filmmakers and everyone in between, plus arts news, the Around Town event calendar, LA Times and Arts Alive film critic Kenneth Turan’s reports on new movies, and “Ask the Dean,” with listeners picking the brain of USC Thornton School of Music Dean Rob Cutietta. Tune in every Saturday at 8AM, or catch up on old episodes with the Arts Alive podcast.