Saturday, December 24 | 7 am
A glorious KUSC tradition! We’re broadcasting live from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England the beloved 30-voice King’s College Choir in this storied annual service of music and Biblical readings. Michael Barone hosts. See complete program information below:
Program:
• GAUNTLETT (arr. Mann, Cleobury): Once in Royal David’s City
• RUTTER: What sweeter music can we bring
• VAUGHN WILLIAMS: This is the truth sent from above
• ORD: Adam lay ybounden
• WOODARD: Ding! Dong! Merrily on high
• PEARSALL (arr.): In dulci jubilo
• WILLCOCKS (arr.): On Christmas Night
• SULLIVAN (arr.): It came upon a midnight clear
• GOLDSCHMIDT: A tender shoot has started up
• LEDGER.: A spotless Rose is blowing
• WILLCOCKS (arr.): The angel Gabriel from heaven came
• SCOTT: Nova! Nova! ‘Ave’ fit ex ‘Eva’
• DARKE: In the bleak mid-winter
• RUTTER: Dormi, Jesu! Mater ridet
• CHILCOTT: We stood on the hills, Lady
• WILLCOCKS (arr.): God rest you merry, gentlemen
• CAUSTON: The child on the dirtpath
• HOWELLS: Here is the little door
• WADE (arr. Willcocks): O come, all ye faithful
• MENDELSSOHN (arr. Cleobury): Hark, the herald angels sing
• BACH: In dulci jubilo, BWV 729 (organ)