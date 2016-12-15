Saturday, December 24 | 7 am

A glorious KUSC tradition! We’re broadcasting live from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England the beloved 30-voice King’s College Choir in this storied annual service of music and Biblical readings. Michael Barone hosts. See complete program information below:

Program:

• GAUNTLETT (arr. Mann, Cleobury): Once in Royal David’s City

• RUTTER: What sweeter music can we bring

• VAUGHN WILLIAMS: This is the truth sent from above

• ORD: Adam lay ybounden

• WOODARD: Ding! Dong! Merrily on high

• PEARSALL (arr.): In dulci jubilo

• WILLCOCKS (arr.): On Christmas Night

• SULLIVAN (arr.): It came upon a midnight clear

• GOLDSCHMIDT: A tender shoot has started up

• LEDGER.: A spotless Rose is blowing

• WILLCOCKS (arr.): The angel Gabriel from heaven came

• SCOTT: Nova! Nova! ‘Ave’ fit ex ‘Eva’

• DARKE: In the bleak mid-winter

• RUTTER: Dormi, Jesu! Mater ridet

• CHILCOTT: We stood on the hills, Lady

• WILLCOCKS (arr.): God rest you merry, gentlemen

• CAUSTON: The child on the dirtpath

• HOWELLS: Here is the little door

• WADE (arr. Willcocks): O come, all ye faithful

• MENDELSSOHN (arr. Cleobury): Hark, the herald angels sing

• BACH: In dulci jubilo, BWV 729 (organ)

Leave a Comment