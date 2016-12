Tune in to the Evening Program on our annual Chanukah celebration, including The Chanukah Story with the Western Wind Vocal Ensemble and Leonard Nimoy and Handel’s complete oratorio Judas Maccabaeus.

KUSC Staff

Once a small student-run station broadcasting

from the University of Southern California

campus, KUSC is now the largest and most

listened to public radio and non-profit classical

music station in the United States.