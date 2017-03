Dustin O’Halloran collaborated with the German musician Hauschka on music for the movie Lion. They were both nominated for Best Score at this year’s Academy Awards. O’Halloran returned to the KUSC studios (he was our guest after winning an Emmy for his theme for the TV show Transparent) to talk to Jim Svejda about collaborating with a composer and a director while they were all on different continents. New on the KUSC Interviews Podcast!

