Coming soon to KUSC: the first broadcast series of a Chinese orchestra to U.S. radio audiences! Host Hoyt Smith, of KDFC San Francisco, and Maestro Long Yu present the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra (SSO) alongside an all-star line-up of soloists, including Lang Lang, Maxim Vengerov, Yo-Yo Ma, Yujia Wang and Christian Tetzlaff. Guest conductors include Zubin Mehta, Sir Andrew Davis, Osmo Vänskä, Daniele Gatt and Paavo Järvi. Culminating in highlights from the inaugural Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition, the final SSO broadcast in this 13-part series will present the $100,000 grand prize-winning performance of the Shostakovich Violin Concerto No.1. The series also offers performances from the orchestra’s pioneering young artists program, the Shanghai Orchestra Academy, operated by the SSO in partnership with musicians from the New York Philharmonic.

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra has a history of firsts: it was Asia’s first symphony orchestra, and gave the Asian premieres of works by Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Strauss, Mozart, Mendelssohn, and more — many of the giants in classical music. Long Yu has served as Music Director of the Shanghai Symphony since 2009, and regularly appears as a guest conductor with orchestras around the world.

Tune into the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra broadcast series, Saturdays 8-10pm, starting May 27!

May 27, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Long Yu

SOLOISTS:

Maxim Vengerov (violin)

Ildiko Komlosi (mezzo-soprano)

Lang Lang (piano)

Chen Qigang: Instants d’un opéra de Pékin

Chen Gang/He Zhanhao: The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto

Verdi: “Nei giardin del bello” from Don Carlo

Saint-Saens: “Mon coeur s’ouvre à ta voix” from Samson et Dalila

Trad./Zou Ye arr.: Jasmine Flower

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in B-flat minor, Op.23

Program also includes a highlight from the Shanghai Orchestra Academy:

Haydn: String Quartet in D Minor, Op.76, Nr.2, Hob.Ⅲ:76, mvt I. Allegro

June 10, 2017

CONDUCTOR: Sir Andrew Davis – Berlioz, Beethoven, Holst

Daniele Gatti – Verdi

SOLOIST: Eoin Andersen (violin), Liwei Qin (cello), Du Ningwu (piano)

Joint performance by Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture

Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major, Op.56

Holst: The Planets featuring the Shanghai Opera House Chorus Female Choir

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra only

Verdi: Overture from Nabucco

June 17, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Zubin Mehta – Beethoven

Chen Xieyang – Zhu Jian’er

Long Yu – Saint-Saëns

SOLOIST:

Serena Wang (piano)

Julian Rachlin (violin)

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No.3, Op.72b

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.1 in C major, Op.15

Beethoven: Symphony No.5 in C minor, Op.67

Zhu Jian’er: A Wonder of Naxi

Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28

June 24, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Daye Lin (Wagner, Bartok, Brahms)

Long Yu (Rachmaninoff/Carpenter)

SOLOIST:

Ba Tong (viola)

Cameron Carpenter (organ)

Wagner: Prelude to Act I, Lohengrin

Bartok: Viola Concerto

Brahms: Symphony No.4

Rachmaninoff/Carpenter: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Program also includes a highlight from the Shanghai Orchestra Academy:

Michael Kamen: Quintet for Brass

July 1, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Zhang Jie Min (Dvorak)

Paavo Järvi (Smetana)

Long Yu (Gershwin)

SOLOIST:

Yujia Wang (piano)

Dvorak: Carnival Overture, Op.92

Smetana: Má Vlast

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Program also includes a Gershwin medley performed by organist Cameron Carpenter, and a highlight from the Shanghai Orchestra Academy:

Bernstein/McGuinness: “One Hand One Heart” from West Side Story

Wagner: Pilgrim’s Chorus from Tannhäuser

July 8, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Long Yu (Huang Yijun, Qigang Chen, Orff)

Zhang Jeimin (Ravel)

SOLOIST:

Lilian Giovanini (soprano)

Berj Karazian (tenor)

Thomas Bauer (baritone)

Chorakademie Lübeck (Burana)

Huang Yijun: Beautiful Flower and Full Moon

Qigang Chen: Luan Tan

Orff: Carmina Burana

Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole

Program also includes highlights from the Shanghai Orchestra Academy:

J.S. Bach: Trio Sonata No.5, BWV529, mvt II. Largo

July 15, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Long Yu (Guo Wenjing, Mozart, Prokofiev)

Steve Reich (Reich)

SOLOIST:

Tang Junqiao (bamboo flute)

Johnson Li (piano)

Guo Wenjing: Bamboo Flute Concerto No.2 Wildfire

Mozart: Piano Concerto No.20 in D minor, K.466

Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges Suite, Op.33bis

Steve Reich: Tehillim

July 22, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Osmo Vänskä (Grieg, Berlioz)

Kristjan Järvi (Scriabin)

SOLOIST:

Alice Sara Ott (piano)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op.16

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op.14

Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy, Op.54

Program also includes highlights from the Shanghai Orchestra Academy:

J.S. Bach: Contrapunctus 14

July 29, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Daniele Gatti (Li Huanzhi)

Long Yu (Zhao Lin)

Chen Xieyang (Tchaikovsky)

SOLOIST:

Yo-Yo Ma (cello)

Wu Tong (sheng – Zhao Lin)

Li Huanzhi: Spring Festival Overture

Zhao Lin: Duo

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.4

Program also includes a highlight from the Shanghai Orchestra Academy:

Piazzolla: Histoire du tango

August 5, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Yang Yang (Szymanowski)

Zhang Guoyong (Zhu Jian’er)

David Stern (Mozart)

SOLOIST:

Guillaume Molko (violin)

Wenmeng Gu (soprano)

Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 1, 6, 5

Performed by Berlin Philharmonic violins and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra cellos

Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No.1, Op.35

Zhu Jian’er: Symphony No.1, Op.27

Mozart: “Exsultate, jubilate”

August 12, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Paavo Järvi (Sibelius, Mendelssohn, Ravel, Stravinsky)

Daniele Gatti (Verdi)

SOLOIST:

Christian Tetzlaff (violin)

Sibelius: Finlandia, Op.26

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor, Op.64

Ravel: Mother Goose Suite

Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1919 version)

Verdi: Otello Overture

August 19, 2017

CONDUCTOR:

Shui Lan

SOLOIST:

Sasha Cooke (mezzo-soprano)

Corigliano: One Sweet Morning

Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead

Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini

Program also includes a highlight from the Shanghai Orchestra Academy:

Mozart: Serenade, KV361, No.10

Debussy (arr.J. Heidenreich): Golliwog’s Cakewalk from Children’s Corner

August 26, 2017

Highlights from the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition

CONDUCTOR:

Zhang Jie Min (Mozart)

Michael Stern (Shostakovich)

SOLOIST:

Christian Tarara (violin – Mozart)

Mayu Kishima (violin – Shostakovich)

Mozart: Violin Concerto No.3 in G, K. 216

Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No.1

Program also includes music by Bach, Paganini, Sarasate and Brahms.