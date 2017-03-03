Thomas Newman was nominated for an Academy Award this year for his Passengers score. He talked to Jim Svejda about the challenges of creating the sound for a movie that mixes genres and moral dilemmasNew on the KUSC Interviews Podcast!

KUSC Staff

