Thomas Newman Discusses Composing for “Passengers”
Posted by KUSC Staff · 3/3/2017 10:16:32 AM
Thomas Newman was nominated for an Academy Award this year for his Passengers score. He talked to Jim Svejda about the challenges of creating the sound for a movie that mixes genres and moral dilemmas. New on the KUSC Interviews Podcast!
