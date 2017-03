Week of March 13th

Andreas Ottensamer

New Era

Clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer’s third solo album is dedicated to the Mannheim School: an 18th-century melting pot of musical revolutionary experimentation. Mannheim became the birthplace of the modern orchestra and the source for the first great clarinet concertos. The disc features duets with Ottensamer’s colleagues from the Berlin Philharmonic, Albrecht Mayer (oboe) and Emmanuel Pahud (flute).