LIVE ON AIR: California Classical All Night

Piano Trio #2 in G K 496 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Florestan Trio Anthony Marwood, violin; Richard Lester, cello; Susan Tomes, piano
recently played
Menu

LIVE ON AIR: California Classical All Night

Piano Trio #2 in G K 496 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Florestan Trio Anthony Marwood, violin; Richard Lester, cello; Susan Tomes, piano
recently played
kazakhstan-cropped

A Breathtaking Musical Journey Through Kazakhstan: Part 1

charles-richard-hamelin

Album of the Week

Charles Richard-Hamelin is Making His Mark on Chopin

Radio: Album of the Week
mozart-seraglio

Arts Alive Blog

Backstage Spotlight: Concerts for a New Year

Culture: Arts Alive Blog

KUSC approved sponsor

santa-barbara-view

On Demand

Stream the Latest SoCal Sunday Night

Radio: On Demand
Star Trek

Staff Blog

5 Questions for Michael Giacchino

Culture: Staff Blog

Today on KUSC

The Morning Show

Daniil Trifonov has a new Liszt recording of etudes – Concert etudes, Paganini etudes, and Transcendental etudes. Word is Trifonov channels the great long-haired...

Radio: Schedule

Join as a KUSC Radio Member

we are powered by your support!

DONATE NOW!

Radio

Upcoming Shows Today

Dennis

6am - 9am

The Morning Show with Dennis Bartel

Daniil Trifonov has a new Liszt recording of etudes – Concert etudes, Paganini etudes, and Transcendental etudes. Word is Trifonov channels the great long-haired virtuoso. We’ll sample it 6 to 9, as Daniil basks in the candle light of KUSC’s Artist of the Morning.

Alan

9am - 12pm

Classical Music with Alan Chapman

Waldteufel thinks it’s winter; Vivaldi thinks it’s summer.

Alan

12pm - 1pm

Requests at Noon with Alan Chapman

Alan Chapman whets your appetite with an hour of Requests at Noon weekdays. Be sure to make your request today!

jvd

1pm - 3pm

Classical Music with John Van Driel

Six centuries of the world’s greatest music.

See All Shows

Programs

SoCal Sunday Night Sundays At 7PM

Santa Barbara in Concert returns to SoCal Sunday Night. Enjoy a series of concerts from the Central Coast, recorded live. Hosted by Robin Pressman. You can also listen to the most recent broadcast of...
Radio: Programs

KUSC approved sponsor

Programs

From the Top Sundays At 6PM

Join us each Sunday night at 6 as KUSC celebrates the power of music in the hands of America's kids on "From The Top" with host Christopher O'Riley.  
Radio: Programs

Programs

The Record Shelf Sundays At 10PM

Host Jim Svejda guides you through the world of classical recordings with artist profiles, engaging interviews and reviews. This week: "Elgar in Stereo?!" -- Sir Edward Elgar leads stereo performances of his own music....
Radio: Programs

Our E-Newsletter

Receive our biweekly email newsletter filled with special highlights, a free download & much more.

Make a Request

What would you like to hear on KUSC radio?

Start Here

Culture

DTLA Skyline

Staff Blog

We Love LA (Arts)!

Culture: Staff Blog
film

Arts Alive Blog

Arts Alive: Top Films of 2016

Culture: Arts Alive Blog
long-beach-ballet-nutcracker

Arts Alive Blog

Seasonal Celebrations Across Southern California

Culture: Arts Alive Blog
See More From The Blog

Events provided by Performing Arts Live

Ticket Giveaway

You can win tickets to wonderful events all across Southern California

Enter to win!

See All Events

Giving

Join as a KUSC Radio Member

we are powered by your support!

Donate Now!

Donate Your Vehicle

Start Here!

Sponsor the Music You Love
Become a KUSC Sponsor

Learn More

Happy #MLKDAY! We're celebrating with music inspired by the holiday throughout the day & on #JimSvejda's entire Evening Program 7-midnight 8 hours ago

Twitter
Southern California Classical Radio