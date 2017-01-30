LIVE ON AIR: California Classical All Night

Symphony #8 "Unfinished" in b D.759 by Franz Schubert
New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur
recently played
Menu

LIVE ON AIR: California Classical All Night

Symphony #8 "Unfinished" in b D.759 by Franz Schubert
New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur
recently played
kazakhstan-cropped

A Breathtaking Musical Journey Through Kazakhstan: Part 1 + 2

charles-richard-hamelin

Album of the Week

Charles Richard-Hamelin is Making His Mark on Chopin

Radio: Album of the Week
santa-barbara-view

On Demand

Stream the Latest SoCal Sunday Night

Radio: On Demand

KUSC approved sponsor

mozart-seraglio

Arts Alive Blog

Backstage Spotlight: Concerts for a New Year

Culture: Arts Alive Blog
lacma

On Demand

Listen to Sundays Live, Recorded Live at LACMA

Radio: On Demand

Today on KUSC

Soul Music

The sounds of the season continue on Soul Music with performances of traditional Christmas carols by the Choir of King’s College, Chanticleer, the LA...

Radio: Schedule

Join as a KUSC Radio Member

we are powered by your support!

DONATE NOW!

Radio

Upcoming Shows Today

Dennis

7am - 8am

Classical Music with Dennis Bartel

Dennis Bartel keeps you company with six centuries of the world’s greatest music

brian-lauritzen (1)

8am - 8:30am

Arts Alive with Brian Lauritzen

Arts Alive is KUSC’s weekly conversation about the creative communities of Southern California. We bring you interviews with musicians, writers, artists, filmmakers and everyone in between, plus arts news, the Around Town event calendar, LA Times and Arts Alive film critic Kenneth Turan’s reports on new movies, and “Ask the Dean,” with listeners picking the brain of USC Thornton School of Music Dean Rob Cutietta. Tune in every Saturday at 8AM, or catch up on old episodes with the Arts Alive podcast.

brian-lauritzen (1)

8:30am - 9am

Classical Music with Brian Lauritzen

duff-murphy

9am - 10am

The Opera Show with Duff Murphy

The world of opera comes alive with an enthusiastic look through the eyes of host Duff Murphy. Duff provides listeners with a taste of his love of opera — its composers, conductors and artists — with classic and newly-released recordings.

The Opera Show is made possible in part by  a grant from the Flora L. Thornton Foundation.

Program Theme music: The opening fanfare to Benjamin Britten’s opera, “Gloriana”

See All Shows

Programs

SoCal Sunday Night Sundays At 7PM

Santa Barbara in Concert returns to SoCal Sunday Night. Enjoy a series of concerts from the Central Coast, recorded live. Hosted by Robin Pressman. You can also listen to the most recent broadcast of...
Radio: Programs

KUSC approved sponsor

Programs

From the Top Sundays At 6PM

Join us each Sunday night at 6 as KUSC celebrates the power of music in the hands of America's kids on "From The Top" with host Christopher O'Riley.  
Radio: Programs

Programs

The Record Shelf Sundays At 10PM

Host Jim Svejda guides you through the world of classical recordings with artist profiles, engaging interviews and reviews. This week: "Elgar in Stereo?!" -- Sir Edward Elgar leads stereo performances of his own music....
Radio: Programs

Our E-Newsletter

Receive our biweekly email newsletter filled with special highlights, a free download & much more.

Make a Request

What would you like to hear on KUSC radio?

Start Here

Culture

DTLA Skyline

Staff Blog

We Love LA (Arts)!

Culture: Staff Blog
film

Arts Alive Blog

Arts Alive: Top Films of 2016

Culture: Arts Alive Blog
long-beach-ballet-nutcracker

Arts Alive Blog

Seasonal Celebrations Across Southern California

Culture: Arts Alive Blog
See More From The Blog

Events provided by Performing Arts Live

Ticket Giveaway

You can win tickets to wonderful events all across Southern California

Enter to win!

See All Events

Giving

Join as a KUSC Radio Member

we are powered by your support!

Donate Now!

Donate Your Vehicle

Start Here!

Sponsor the Music You Love
Become a KUSC Sponsor

Learn More

Tune in to @ClassicalKUSC tonight at 8 pm to hear Jim Svejda interview both @HopeViolin and LACO's Jeffrey Kahane! 2 days ago

Twitter
Southern California Classical Radio