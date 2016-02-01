Radio: Album of the Week
Radio: On Demand
Culture: Staff Blog
Radio: On Demand
Today on KUSC
The Morning Show
To celebrate Beethoven’s 246th birthday, this morning from six to nine, we’ll play several of today’s most electric Beethoven pianists. Who? Well, among this...
Radio: Schedule
Radio
Upcoming Shows Today
6am - 9am
The Morning Show with Dennis Bartel
To celebrate Beethoven’s 246th birthday, this morning from six to nine, we’ll play several of today’s most electric Beethoven pianists. Who? Well, among this are two established masters, and one is a YouTube sensation.
9am - 12pm
Classical Music with Alan Chapman
Haydn flies, Smetana floats, and Williams waltzes.
12pm - 1pm
Requests at Noon with Alan Chapman
Alan Chapman whets your appetite with an hour of Requests at Noon weekdays. Be sure to make your request today!
1pm - 3pm
Classical Music with John Van Driel
Six centuries of the world’s greatest music.
Programs
SoCal Sunday Night Sundays At 7PMComing up on SoCal Sunday Night: enjoy a new broadcast series from the Pacific Symphony, recorded live at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Hosted by Rich Capparella. See what's coming up below....
Radio: Programs
Programs
From the Top Sundays At 6PMJoin us each Sunday night at 6 as KUSC celebrates the power of music in the hands of America's kids on "From The Top" with host Christopher O'Riley.
Radio: Programs
Programs
The Record Shelf Sundays At 10PMHost Jim Svejda guides you through the world of classical recordings with artist profiles, engaging interviews and reviews. This week: "The Forgotten Violinist" -- recordings by the American violinist Berl Senofsky. 1/1: A rebroadcast...
Radio: Programs
Culture
Culture: Arts Alive Blog
Culture: Arts Alive Blog
Culture: Staff Blog