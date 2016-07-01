LIVE ON AIR: California Classical All Night

Bachianas Brasileiras #5: Aria by Heitor Villa-Lobos
Zuill Bailey, cello; David Leisner, guitar
recently played
Menu

LIVE ON AIR: California Classical All Night

Bachianas Brasileiras #5: Aria by Heitor Villa-Lobos
Zuill Bailey, cello; David Leisner, guitar
recently played
holiday-season

Celebrate the Holiday Season with KUSC

long-beach-ballet-nutcracker

Arts Alive Blog

Seasonal Celebrations Across Southern California

Culture: Arts Alive Blog
film

Arts Alive Blog

Arts Alive: Top Films of 2016

Culture: Arts Alive Blog

KUSC approved sponsor

DTLA Skyline

Staff Blog

We Love LA (Arts)!

Culture: Staff Blog
lacma

On Demand

Listen to Sundays Live, Recorded Live at LACMA

Radio: On Demand

Today on KUSC

The Morning Show

Daniil Trifonov has a new Liszt recording of etudes – Concert etudes, Paganini etudes, and Transcendental etudes. Word is Trifonov channels the great long-haired...

Radio: Schedule

Join as a KUSC Radio Member

we are powered by your support!

DONATE NOW!

Radio

Upcoming Shows Today

brian-lauritzen (1)

6am - 9am

Soul Music with Brian Lauritzen

The sounds of the season continue on Soul Music with performances of traditional Christmas carols by the Choir of King’s College, Chanticleer, the LA Master Chorale, the Pacific Chorale, and many others.

Alan

9am - 11am

A Musical Offering with Alan Chapman

The Baroque period, from the innovations of Monteverdi to the mastery of J.S. Bach, marks the beginning of “modern” music. Hosted by Alan Chapman, this two-hour weekly program offers splendid performances of this rich repertoire.

brian-lauritzen (1)

11am - 1pm

Classical Music with Brian Lauritzen

Brian Lauritzen keeps you company with six centuries of the world’s greatest music

Dennis

1pm - 4pm

Classical Music with Dennis Bartel

Dennis Bartel keeps you company with six centuries of the world’s greatest music

See All Shows

Programs

SoCal Sunday Night Sundays At 7PM

Santa Barbara in Concert returns to SoCal Sunday Night. Enjoy a series of concerts from the Central Coast, recorded live. Hosted by Robin Pressman. You can also listen to the most recent broadcast of...
Radio: Programs

KUSC approved sponsor

Programs

From the Top Sundays At 6PM

Join us each Sunday night at 6 as KUSC celebrates the power of music in the hands of America's kids on "From The Top" with host Christopher O'Riley.  
Radio: Programs

Programs

The Record Shelf Sundays At 10PM

Host Jim Svejda guides you through the world of classical recordings with artist profiles, engaging interviews and reviews.     12/4: The Record Shelf Guide to Gift Recordings -- Our annual public service for...
Radio: Programs

Our E-Newsletter

Receive our biweekly email newsletter filled with special highlights, a free download & much more.

Make a Request

What would you like to hear on KUSC radio?

Start Here

Culture

christmas-tree-lights

Staff Blog

Rich Capparela’s Caroling Party Check List

Culture: Staff Blog
mozart in the jungle

Arts Alive Blog

Behind the Scenes of Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle”

Culture: Arts Alive Blog
wonderful-town-cropped

Arts Alive Blog

Bringing Wonderful Town to LA Opera

Culture: Arts Alive Blog
See More From The Blog

Events provided by Performing Arts Live

Ticket Giveaway

You can win tickets to wonderful events all across Southern California

Enter to win!

See All Events

Giving

Join as a KUSC Radio Member

we are powered by your support!

Donate Now!

Donate Your Vehicle

Start Here!

Sponsor the Music You Love
Become a KUSC Sponsor

Learn More

Get ready. #JimSvejda's 7 hour New Year's Eve Bash starts at 7PM. It's his yearly exercise in mirth and mayhem. t.co/8zj 2 hours ago

Twitter
Southern California Classical Radio