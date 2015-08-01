Today on KUSC
The Morning Show
Daniil Trifonov has a new Liszt recording of etudes – Concert etudes, Paganini etudes, and Transcendental etudes. Word is Trifonov channels the great long-haired...
6am - 9am
Soul Music with Brian Lauritzen
The sounds of the season continue on Soul Music with performances of traditional Christmas carols by the Choir of King’s College, Chanticleer, the LA Master Chorale, the Pacific Chorale, and many others.
9am - 11am
A Musical Offering with Alan Chapman
The Baroque period, from the innovations of Monteverdi to the mastery of J.S. Bach, marks the beginning of “modern” music. Hosted by Alan Chapman, this two-hour weekly program offers splendid performances of this rich repertoire.
11am - 4pm
Classical Music with Rich Capparela
Rich Capparela keeps you company with six centuries of the world’s greatest music
4pm - 6pm
Classical Music with Gail Eichenthal
