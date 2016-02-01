Radio: Album of the Week
The Morning Show
Upcoming Shows Today
6am - 9am
The Morning Show with Dennis Bartel
Today’s KUSC Off-To-School Request is the harmonious mix of industry and art, of bright haze from The Enlightenment and the Millennium’s stark light. Handel’s Air & Variations “The Harmonious Blacksmith,” at 7:15.
9am - 12pm
Classical Music with Alan Chapman
Six centuries of the world’s greatest music with Alan Chapman.
12pm - 1pm
Requests at Noon with Alan Chapman
Alan Chapman whets your appetite with an hour of Requests at Noon weekdays. Be sure to make your request today!
1pm - 3pm
Classical Music with John Van Driel
Six centuries of the world’s greatest music.
SoCal Sunday Night Sundays At 7PMComing up on SoCal Sunday Night: enjoy a new broadcast series from the Pacific Symphony, recorded live at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Hosted by Rich Capparella. See what's coming up below....
From the Top Sundays At 6PMJoin us each Sunday night at 6 as KUSC celebrates the power of music in the hands of America's kids on "From The Top" with host Christopher O'Riley.
The Record Shelf Sundays At 10PMHost Jim Svejda guides you through the world of classical recordings with artist profiles, engaging interviews and reviews. This week: "The Forgotten Violinist" -- recordings by the American violinist Berl Senofsky. 1/1: A rebroadcast...
